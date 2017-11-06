The United Nations has suggested that the 2019 general elections in Nigeria will be free of violence. Mohammed Ibn Chambers, the head of UN office for West Africa, made this known in a chat with Channels Television. Chambers said: ”Let us not forget that so far there have been some significantly successful elections in this country by the current National Electoral Commission (INEC) leadership gubernatorial elections, senatorial elections, and other by-elections.

”So there have been opportunity for INEC to test itself and so far, as we can all attest to, those elections have been credible and peaceful. This is highly commendable. “It should be acknowledged that 2015 elections were largely violence-free. There are indications that we will see an improvement upon it in 2019.” He commended the current leadership of EFCC led by Mahmood Yakubu, for its diligence in running the affairs of the commission.

According to him, ”I can assure you that, from what we have seen so far, we are very, very, confident that Prof Yakubu and his team are on track. ”You do have in Nigeria, an election body that has a good capacity. It was demonstrated in 2015 to the admiration of all of us. So we are confident that in 2019, the current INEC leadership will deliver better results than we saw in 2015 and consolidate on its gains.’’