For about seven and a half hours on Monday, the EFCC grilled a former Kogi State Governor Idris Wada in connection with the ongoing probe of N23billion election bribery scandal. The 2015 election bribery cash was facilitated by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison- Madueke.

Wada was quizzed in respect of about N500million allocated to Kogi State.

The anti-graft commission also quizzed a former acting Governor of Taraba State Sani Abubakar Danladi over another tranche of N450million bribe cash.

It was unclear last night if the ex-governor had been released.

An EFCC source said: “The ex-governor came to the EFCC at about noon on Monday for interrogation on the N500million allocated to the state. “Our detectives were able to show him some transactions and asked Wada to clarify a few things.”

In a separate statement, the EFCC said it has also quizzed a former Acting Governor of Taraba State, Sani Abubakar Danladi.

The statement said: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe zonal office today quizzed a former Ag. Governor of Taraba State, Sani Abubakar Danladi in respect of the N450m collected by him through Senators Joel Dallami Ikenya and Hon. Mark Bako Useni during the 2015 Presidential Election . “The amount in question was part of the N23b allegedly doled out by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election”.

Danladi told interrogators that he chaired the eight-man committee that disbursed the money for Taraba State.

“He further stated that, he and the other members of the committee shared N36m among themselves while the balance of N414m was distributed to other stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of the state and one Development Area Council.”

Out of over 23 billion Naira, which the EFCC report said was used to influence the elections, a committee established that N3,046,829,000 was received by some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission in 16 states.

About 205 staff of INEC had been suspended pending the conclusion of investigation and trial by EFCC.

But the cases of a former National Commissioner, 5 former Resident Electoral Commissioners (one of them deceased) have been referred to the Presidency and EFCC for further necessary action.