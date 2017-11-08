The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris on Wednesday appeared before the Senate Committee.

Isah Misau, senator representing Bauchi central had raised allegations against the police chief although the latter had initially refused to appear after he was invited by the Senate.

The Police IG appeared before the Sennate with his lawyer only after he was threatened with a warrant of arrest. Misau accused the IG of illegally receiving money to provide security to oil companies. He told the committee: “I will not answer any question. “I decided to appear out of the respect of the senate and rule of law.”

Alex Iziyon who is the lawyer to the police chief said since the case was already in court, any comment made would prejudice the matter. “Because we don’t have anything to hide, we have responded to the allegations paragraph by paragraph. “We know you have rules here and we are asking you to look at it.” Francis Alimekhena who is the chairman of the committee, pointed out that the issue of virement of the police 2016 budget that was raised in the allegations had not gone to court.

The chairman eventually said since the committee had been served with documents they would invite the police chief at a later date after it has been studied and the hearing was adjourned indefinitely.