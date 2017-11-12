Political rivals in Rivers State are currently being questioned at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the state Police Command over the scuffle that ensued between the motorcades of Governor Nyesom Wike and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Report from Rivers State says a major disaster was averted when Amaechi and Wike met at a cross road in Nwanja area of Elekahia road, Port Harcourt.

It is unclear who ran into the other, but dissenting reports from both groups say there was a scuffle but none of the gladiators, Wike and Amaechi were hurt.

A statement from Government House Port Harcourt, signed by Governor Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu accused the Military Personnel and officials of the Special Anti Robbery Squad attached to the Minister of trying to assassinate the Governor.

Nwakaudu alleged that the Governor’s outrider was knocked down by Amaechi’s convoy, while while other members of the Governor’s convoy were molested.

According to the statement, “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday escaped assassination as Special Anti-robbery Squad Operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the motorcade of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi attacked his convoy.

“The governor who was on project inspection was attacked at Nwanja Junction on Trans-Amadi Road.

“The SARs Personnel and Soldiers in the Minister’s convoy hit down the Governor’s Escort Rider and attacked the policemen in the pilot car.

“Also part of the attack, was the Commander of Rivers SARS, Mr Akin Fakorede who received the Minister of Transportation at the Port Harcourt International Airport and accompanied on his trip.

“After the attack, the Rivers State Governor continued with his inspection of Projects.”