A policeman who was instrumental in the tracking and eventual arrest of Kidnapping Kingpin, Evans, has been shot dead. The officer, Sergeant Lanre Sanusi, was said to have been shot in the stomach while he was on the field trying to arrest some kidnappers.

It was reported that Sanusi was shot by one of the suspects in the stomach while his colleague got shot in the hand.

Despite being shot, the brave officer and his colleagues were said to have chased after the kidnappers and killed the man who fired the killer shots.

Reports said Sergeant Lanre seemed fine after the bullets were removed only to end up dead a few days later.

“It is really sad and painful altogether. We have not been able to tell his wife and other family members yet. This is the risk of the job we are talking about; we put our lives on line for others, yet when it is time for promotion, one thing or the other will happen and the list will be kept in view,” a colleague expressing sadness over Sanusi’s death said.

“Look at this now, Sergeant Lanre was one of the men that put his life on the line to arrest Evans and now he is dead. We don’t even know how to break the news to his wife and family. It is painful,”

The commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari is said to be in deep pain over Lanre’s death.