Radio Biafra, an international media arm of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has announced the removal of Nnamdi Kanu as the director of the broadcast station and leader of IPOB.

The Radio was said to have disclosed this on Sunday, November 12, upon resumption of operations.

A lady presenter at the station who gave her name as Ifeoma Okorafor, said that Kanu was dismissed after “extensive and intensive consultations.” The presenter said Kanu has been replaced by one Mazi Ezenwachukwu Sampson Okwudili.

Giving reasons for Kanu’s dismissal, she accused the embattled IPOB leader of “Personalisation of the Biafran struggle and derailing from the core objectives of IPOB as a grassroots movement.”

Okorafor further said, “Kanu’s actions and his decisions to incite members of IPOB towards violence leading to the death of many innocent young people in Onitsha, Aba and Umuahia is totally unacceptable and grossly irresponsible.

“Kanu privately collected £14 million and another $22 million to purchase landed properties abroad in his name and that of his father, Igwe Israel Kanu, in a clear case of ‘monkey dey work baboon dey chop’.

“Kanu turned our collective struggle into a money-making enterprise for himself and his father. Thus the monies contributed by enterprising and hard-working Igbo youths across the world are being collected and converted by one man and his father while pretending to be sacrificing for the cause.

“Upon his release from detention in April 2017, one expected Kanu to drum up support for the release of his colleagues and co-detainees such as Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi. These are our brothers who were arrested at the same time with him and they should not be forgotten. We hereby demand their release. Kanu, since his release, has never spoken about them or appealed for the release of these our freedom fighters. Instead, he has been going about collecting chieftaincy titles and having a messianic swagger that even allowed full-blooded Igbo men to kneel down and kiss his feet.

“Kanu threw away the original meaning of our collective struggle for personal gain and vain glorification. IPOB believes in democracy as a solid base of any modern state, the rule of law, and will always reject violence in all its ramifications.”

Kanu’s whereabouts has been unknown since the Nigerian army personnel allegedly invaded his home.

He is believed to have fled for fear of rearrest having breached the conditions upon which he was granted bail.