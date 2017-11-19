The Nigerian army has reacted to the brutal murder of an Army Captain killed by a junior officer which took place Sunday last week.

The Headquarters of 28 Task Force Brigade, Nigerian Army, instituted a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident that resulted in the death of an Officer and a Senior Non-Commission Officer (SNCO), deployed on duty at Chibok, Borno State earlier Sunday, 12th November 2017.

According to the official Army report on the incident, “At about 12.50pm that day, the unit received a report that a Staff was seen to be drunk and misbehaving to civilians. An officer was despatched to the scene with a view to bring him back to base”.

“The officer did his best but the SNCO refused several entreaties to calm him and be disarmed by the superior officer. Unfortunately, the Staff Sergeant shot the officer dead and then killed himself”.

Their remains have since been evacuated to a military facility.

“The BOI is expected investigate the incident and promptly turn in its report and findings in one week. The Nigerian Army is a disciplined and professional force with zero tolerance for any acts of indiscipline and misdemeanor”.