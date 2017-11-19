Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule appeared at an end Sunday after a source confirmed he had agreed to resign and was preparing to address the nation.

“Yes he has agreed to resign,” a source close to the presidency told AFP after Mugabe’s expected television address to the nation was delayed. At a ruling ZANU-PF party meeting earlier in the day, delegates cheered wildly as a party official announced that Mugabe had been ousted as party chief.

He was replaced by former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been Grace Mugabe’s chief rival. In a stunning reversal of allegiances, the party added that it would impeach Mugabe if he did not resign by Monday, Mnangagwa would be its candidate in 2018 elections, and that Grace was expelled from the ZANU-PF ranks.

Robert Mugabe, the world’s oldest head of state remained national president until his official announcement but was overwhelmed by opposition from the generals, much of the Zimbabwean public and from his own party.