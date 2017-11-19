Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has won the 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.

Going by the results of the Governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the APGA candidate, who is also the incumbent governor of Anambra State, is leading his other contenders with wide margin.

He recorded overwhelming victory in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, defeating all his opponents.

However, a formal declaration of the winner is being awaited as of the time of this report.