Menu
Home >> Breaking News,Politics >> Willie Obiano Wins all 21 LGAs in Anambra Governorship Election

Willie Obiano Wins all 21 LGAs in Anambra Governorship Election

Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has won the 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.

Going by the results of the Governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the APGA candidate, who is also the incumbent governor of Anambra State, is leading his other contenders with wide margin.

He recorded overwhelming victory in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, defeating all his opponents.

However, a formal declaration of the winner is being awaited as of the time of this report.

Tags :

the author

Previous

Army Investigates Killing of Captain by Junior Officer in Chibok

Next

Robert Mugabe Agrees to Step Down

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top