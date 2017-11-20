Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alex Ekweme has died in a London hospital.

The former Vice President, who turned 85 in October, reportedly collapsed in his Enugu residence two weeks ago.

The former VP, was admitted at the Neurosurgery section of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Memphys Hospital in Enugu before being flown out of the country ostensibly by an air ambulance.

Speaking for the family, Laz Ekwueme, the traditional ruler of Oko community in Anambra State, said the elder statesman “Dr Alex I. Ekwueme, GCON, was on Sunday 29th October 2017, admitted into hospital for a chest infection.

“It will be recalled that the former Vice President had a quiet celebration of his 85th birthday on the 21st of October 2017 in the company of his family members and he remained in high spirits up till his recent health challenges.

Ekwueme was the first elected Vice President of Nigeria between 1979 and 1983 in the Shehu Shagari administration.