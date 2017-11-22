The Nigerian Army has ordered all personnel to learn the three major Nigerian languages Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa in one year just as it introduced a new Language Policy with emphasis on officers and soldiers ensuring that they speak the three major Nigerian languages of Hausa, Yoruba and Ibo.

he Army noted that “The study of foreign and local languages is world-wide practice among armies, in which officers and soldiers are encouraged to be multi-lingual”. It disclosed that “The Policy will foster espirit-de-corps and better communication with the populace to enhance information gathering, civil-military relations, increase understanding between militaries when operating abroad and assist officers and soldiers to perform their duties professionally.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman in a statement disclosing the new policy said,