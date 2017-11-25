Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress, a party he joined hands with others to from in 2014.

In a statement Atiku personally signed Friday morning, he said his reason for quitting the ruling party was because of arbitrariness and unconstitutionality that have gripped the party.

“Be that as it may be, after due consultation with my God, my family, my supporters and the Nigerian people whom I meet in all walks of life, I, Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, hereby tender my resignation from the All Progressives Congress while I take time to ponder my future,” he said.

Defending his reasons for quitting the APC, Atiku said that the injustices and failure to abide by its own constitution which had dogged the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have now been replicated in the APC, while the PDP appears to have purged itself of the malice.

According to him, “While other parties have purged themselves of the arbitrariness and unconstitutionality that led to fractionalization, the All Progressives Congress has adopted those same practices and even gone beyond them to institute a regime of a draconian clampdown on all forms of democracy within the party and the government it produced.