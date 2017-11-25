Menu
Politics

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has revealed the only condition that can stop him from contesting the 2019 Presidential election.

According to him, if President Muhammadu Buhari decides to re-contest, then he (Saraki) will not contest. He said this yesterday on a weekly Hausa Programme aired on Alheri Radio, Kaduna.

The Senate President’s Chief of Staff, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who made Saraki’s position known, said: “There is no way Senator Bukola Saraki will contest for president in 2019 as long as President Buhari will contest.”

“This I know very well because I work with him and I should know that.
“But if President Buhari says he will not re-contest the position, that is a different case.
“The Senate President will not contest against President Buhari because he sees and respected him as a father.

“The same thing happened in 2011 and 2015 if you remember. Saraki declined to contest against him; instead, he joined others to work for the success of the President in the 2015 elections.” he said.

