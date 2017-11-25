Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has revealed the only condition that can stop him from contesting the 2019 Presidential election.
According to him, if President Muhammadu Buhari decides to re-contest, then he (Saraki) will not contest. He said this yesterday on a weekly Hausa Programme aired on Alheri Radio, Kaduna.
The Senate President’s Chief of Staff, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who made Saraki’s position known, said: “There is no way Senator Bukola Saraki will contest for president in 2019 as long as President Buhari will contest.”
“This I know very well because I work with him and I should know that.
“But if President Buhari says he will not re-contest the position, that is a different case.
“The Senate President will not contest against President Buhari because he sees and respected him as a father.
“The same thing happened in 2011 and 2015 if you remember. Saraki declined to contest against him; instead, he joined others to work for the success of the President in the 2015 elections.” he said.