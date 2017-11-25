Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has revealed the only condition that can stop him from contesting the 2019 Presidential election.

According to him, if President Muhammadu Buhari decides to re-contest, then he (Saraki) will not contest. He said this yesterday on a weekly Hausa Programme aired on Alheri Radio, Kaduna.

The Senate President’s Chief of Staff, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who made Saraki’s position known, said: “There is no way Senator Bukola Saraki will contest for president in 2019 as long as President Buhari will contest.”