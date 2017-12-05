Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has announced his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Atiku who recently resigned as a member of the All Progressives Congress said in a live video broadcast on Facebook, on Sunday, that he is joining the PDP.

Explaining why he left the APC, he said, “While other parties have purged themselves of the arbitrariness and unconstitutionality that led to fractionalisation, the All Progressives Congress has adopted those same practices and even gone beyond them to institute a regime of a draconian clampdown on all forms of democracy within the party and the government it produced.”

The former Vice President explained further that there currently existed in the country a widespread disenchantment with the Buhari government and that he (Atiku) would defeat him in the next general elections.

The former Vice President, today arrived the National Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party to hold talks with party leaders.

The Waziri of Adamawa was accompanied by a large crowd of supporters.

He was received by the spokesman for the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

The former Vice President is currently meeting members of the National Caretaker Committe of the party led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi.