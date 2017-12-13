Police operatives from Abuja comprising the Abba Kyari led Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) have smashed a new kidnapping syndicate responsible for several abductions, who demand for and collect ransoms in US dollar equivalent.

Five (5) notorious kidnapping members of the gang were arrested by the operatives in Aba, Abia State while several AK 47 rifle ammunition and operational vehicles were recovered.

In some of the abductions carried out by the kidnap gang, victims and their families in the South East were made to pay sums ranging from N250, 000, N1million and N5.5million in US dollars equivalent.

The arrest of the notorious kidnapping hoodlums in Aba, was confirmed in a statement by the police.

Full statement below.