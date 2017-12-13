The court of appeal in Abuja has reversed the acquital handed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki by the code of conduct tribunal over his trial for false assets declaration.

The appelate court, in a unanimous judgment of a three-man panel, led by justice Tinuade Akomolafe Wilson, ordered Saraki to return to the CCT for the continuation of his trial for false asset declaration.

The court held that the prosecution was able to establish a prima facie case against Saraki in three of the 18 counts brought against him.

The counts on which Saraki is to enter the defence before the CCT, at the resumption of trial, are 4,5 and 6 in relation to his alleged failure to delcare some houses he acquired in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The CCT had on June 14 this year upheld Saraki’s no-case submission and discharged and acquitted him.