President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled his scheduled trip to Niger Republic.

Buhari was billed to attend the 59th proclamation of Republic of Niger ceremony in Tahoua, Niger.

His spokesperson, Garba Shehu, had announced that the President would be accompanied on the trip by Aminu Masari, Ibrahim Gaidam and Kashim Shettima, governors of Katsina, Yobe and Borno States respectively.

But in a statement on Monday, Shehu revealed the president would no longer be embarking on the trip.

“President Buhari felt satisfied that he had had useful discussions with his friend and brother, President Mahamadou Issoufou, in the course of the weekend meeting in Abuja, of the Economic Community of West African States.

“After a phone call last (Sunday) night, between the leaders, President Buhari decided to send a delegation made up of the three governors of Katsina, Yobe and Borno states along with the minister of state, foreign affairs to represent him,” the statement read.