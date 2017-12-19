EFCC detectives on Sunday quized former Senate President David Mark over billions allegedly stolen by him and other leaders of the National Assembly during his tenure.

EFCC sources disclosed that Mr. Mark, a former military general was invited to make statements to the commission on how several billions meant for projects at the national assembly were shared between him and a few others. He was released to go home after the interrogation, expected to return after the holidays.

Speaking on the interrogation Senator David Mark He said he fielded questions relating to 2015 campaign finance for political activities in his home state of Benue. But he was particularly baffled about another question that bothered on alleged bribery of all Senate members in 2010.

Mr. Mark was Senate President from 2007 until 2015 when the All Progressives Congress took control of the legislature. He, however, remained a member of the Senate, having been re-elected by his constituents in Benue South Senatorial District in 2015.

He said they alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party paid over N2 billion into an account run by the National Assembly during his days as the president of the Senate.

He said the EFCC further alleged that the money was shared among the 109 Senators (including PDP, ACN, and ANPP) in 2010.

The EFCC has refused to speak on the interrogation.