The Nigerian army is set to spend heavily on weapons in 2018 to aid its efforts in the defence of the country, against threats to its security. This is contained in the breakdown of procurements covering the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Navy, as outlined in the 2018 budget.

The sum of N1,024,800,000 has been budgeted for part payment for three light utility helicopters, N1billion for the purchase of armoured vehicles, and N300m for the acquisition of 25 infantry patrol vehicles.

Purchase of vehicles for Operation Lafiya Dole which deals with insurgency in the northeast region is allocated N235,697,000. The total budgetary allocation of the army for the anti-insurgency war stands at about N7.5billion as against N5billion in the 2017 budget.

22 billion is marked down for the purchase of fighter jets for the Air Force while two landing ship tanks is to be purchased for the navy at a cost of N5.95billion.