The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has called on Nigerians to report any form of illegal drug production in their environments.

Prof. Christiana Adeyeye, NAFDAC Director-General, stated this during the ongoing 8th Annual Symposium of the Health Writers’ Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) in Lagos.

He urged Nigerians to employ Whistle blowing technique against fake drugs.

The director-general represented by Mrs Abayomi Bolaji, Deputy Director said the lack of manpower was to blame for increase in circulation of fake drugs and abuse.

He appealed to the public to join hands with NAFDAC in the fight against drug counterfeiting.

He said “One of the greatest challenges of the agency is shortage of manpower because Nigeria is a large and complex country, and its little manpower cannot be everywhere.

“We are calling on the public to blow the whistle whenever they discover any form of illegal manufacturing or production of drugs within their vicinity.

“Blow the whistle; most of these illegal productions of drugs are done in the night. We will ensure utmost confidentiality.

“NAFDAC will neither relent nor waver in the fight until the battle is won,” she promised.

“Counterfeit drugs pose a public health hazard, waste consumers’ income and reduce incentives to engage in research, development and innovation.

“The result of the use of fake drugs can be poisoning, treatment failure, untreated disease and death.

“The magnitude of drug counterfeiting was much and required strong and sustained actions from governments, the industry and consumers.

“The agency has engaged in capacity building of its staff, reviewed NAFDAC laws and applied cutting-edge technologies to tackle drug counterfeiting,”‎ he added.