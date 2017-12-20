Some sets of high speed trains said to be among the fastest in Africa have arrived Nigeria. The trains were received recently at Lagos Port, months after some Nigerian delegates inspected the rail coaches in Nanjing, China. The rail coaches were inspected on September 12.

According to reports, the 10 standard-gauge trains were ordered by Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in May this year. They have adopted Chinese standards, and will be the fastest trains running in Africa, with a design speed of 160 km/h. Operation speed could be as high as 150 km/h.

The China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Nanjing Puzhen has finished 10 orders for six African countries so far, including Nigeria.