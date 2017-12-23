Just few days to Christmas and end of the year, the family and friends of Torukori Nasko Egei, former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Bayelsa State Governor on Youth Development, have been thrown into mourning following his death.

According to sources, the father of two who was warming up to contest in the Bayelsa state assembly election, was found dead in a room at Aridolf hotel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital.

Though some family sources claim he was killed by his opponents, however it was gathered that he died in his sleep.