A group of soldiers of Ekiti State origin who had just completed their recruitment training went on rampage in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday and attacked some policemen on duty.

A police Corporal, Abdulkadir Yakub, who was allegedly stabbed with jack-knife, is now on danger list at the Police Clinic, Okesa, where he was rushed to after the attack.

Six other persons who were injured during the attack have been discharged from the hospital.

The “sin” of Yakubu, a Traffic Police Officer, was that he challenged the soldiers for causing a traffic snarl while extorting money from motorists.

He was allegedly stabbed by a soldier identified as Private Ebenezer Babalola.

Yakub sustained deep cuts on his head and buttocks and lost much blood.

The young soldiers, who were 17 in number, wore the army uniforms and visited the Governor’s Office to pay a courtesy visit to Governor Ayo Fayose after completing their training in Kaduna.

Sources revealed that Fayose was not around to receive them.

After emerging from the Governor’s Office, the soldiers poured into the streets and stopped vehicles at Fajuyi Roundabout to extort money.

Yakub’s colleague, Corporal Monday Agom, who was on duty with the victim when the incident occurred at about 2.00 p.m., said the policeman was attacked by the soldiers after he pleaded with them not to cause a traffic gridlock during their alleged extortion.