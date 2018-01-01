Nigeria’s Presidency which has been under fire following the inclusion of 3 dead Nigerians in President Buhari’s recent appointment, has reacted to the viral report.

In a telephone interview with Premium Times about the appointees for boards of various Federal government parastatals that was released December 29th, President Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu disclosed that those appointed have a ‘history’ with the presidency.

According to him, upon President Buhari’s election as President, state chapters of APC were asked to submit names of 50 party members to be considered for board appointment, but Governors protested against it saying they were not carried along.

To pacify the Governors, a committee under the leadership of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was inaugurated, to review and reflect the interest of the governors, however President Buhari’s illness paused the appointment process.

Shehu Garba who said there is no need describing the list as scandalous as the errors would be corrected immediately, said;

“The president’s trips for medical attention slowed down completion of the process,” he said, until when Mr Buhari decided to revisit the matter recently.

“The current SGF was only directed to complete that process by releasing the list which he apparently did without altering it”.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday, announced the appointment 209 board chairmen and 1,258 members of government owned agencies and parastatals.

The late Senator Francis Okpozo and six other dead persons were in the list.