Innoson Motors Nigeria Limited CEO Innocent Chukwuma has filed a fresh N200 billion lawsuit against anti-graft agency Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Independent reports that the lawsuit was filed at the Enugu High Court by an attorney Joseph N. Mbadugha of McCarthy Mbadugha & Co, who counsel to Innocent Chukwuma. According to the report, Chukwuma is suing the EFCC for defamation, malicious falsehood and unlawful imprisonment.

Chukwuma’s spokesperson, Cornel Osigwe, said his client was not recently invited by the EFCC and never jumped an administrative bail granted by the EFCC. Osigwe’s statement read in part: “Innoson is a public figure and a well-known industrialist of international repute. There is no how he would be invited by the EFCC and he would ignore or refuse to honour it. “The last issue Innoson had with EFCC was an invitation extended to him in 2012 based on a complaint against him by Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB). Innoson honoured this invitation and subsequently EFCC filed a charge against him at the Lagos High Court. The charge was subsequently struck out. “However, Innocent Chukwuma and Innoson Nigeria Ltd appealed against the order striking out on the basis that it ought to be dismissal and not striking out. The appeal- appeal no: CA/I/1330Cm/2017 is till date still pending at the Court of Appeal, Lagos State. Since then EFCC has never invited him.

“On this premise, Chief Innocent Chukwuma (OFR) and Innoson Nigeria Ltd are claiming against EFCC: N30 billion exemplary damages; N30 billion for assault and battery; N30 billion for false imprisonment; N40 billion for injury to feelings- mental pains and anxiety arising from malicious falsehood and or defamatory publications of the defendants against the plaintiffs; N50 billion for injury to plaintiff’s reputation arising from the said publications; N20 billion for general damages. “An order that the published words complained of; be retracted by the defendants and such retraction be published in two national newspapers”.

Chukwuma said in a statement on Monday, December 25, that he withdrew his fundamental rights enforcement lawsuit against the EFCC after he learnt that the process had been allegedly compromised. The Innoson boss said an ex-parte application he filed before a Lagos court was summarily taken over before it was determined.