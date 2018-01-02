Tunde Bakare, the senior pastor of Latter Rain Assembly has disclosed he will be running for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking at the cross over service at the Church’s auditorium in Ogba, Lagos, on Monday morning, Bakare said God had instructed him to return to politics to lead the nation to prosperity.

“I heard the Lord say to me, politics is not over for you, there is still one thing left for you to do; run for president.

“And He said to me, I will work it out myself. I will make it happen in due course. Please trust me, I lie not in the Holy Ghost. This is not easy for me to share with you. I shared this with you, so that you can pray along with me.

“God has not told me the exact time, but said He will make it happen in due course.

“It appears destiny is calling and time is now. I love this Church but destiny is calling. Please pray for me like never before because we are in this together.

“It does not matter what anybody says, I’m not looking for anything.”