President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, has undergone a successful brain surgery, according to the Guild of Medical Directors.

The Guild’s president, Prof. Femi Dokun-Babalola, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, on Monday. Yusuf had been on admission at Cedarcrest Hospital, in Abuja, after a power bike accident in the city, on Tuesday December 26, 2017. He suffered injuries to the head and limbs.

Following denials of plans to move Yusuf out of the country for medical care, there had been speculations that he could be transferred to the National Trauma Centre, at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Yesterday, Prof. Dokun-Babalola spoke about Yusuf’s brain surgery and that he has been assessed to be stable.