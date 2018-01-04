Oil marketers have reportedly agreed to sell petrol at the pump price of N145 per litre. This is in reverse of an earlier decision made that it was not economically viable for them to sell at the price. During a meeting of the ad hoc committee set up by the presidency to get the oil marketers to restart the importation of fuel, they agreed to sell N145 per litre.

Sources at the meeting however said the marketers begged the federal government to grant them tax holidays and other incentives that would help cut their costs when they resumed fuel importation. Also, it was reported that four sub-committees were constituted at the meeting and chaired by Ibe Kachikwu, the minister of state for petroleum.

A source said: “Four sub-committees were inaugurated by the minister and we agreed on a price that is good for Nigerians, which of course, is the current price. All these and more will be in the communique that will be released soon.” Meanwhile, the Senate has denied claim that it is responsible for the delay in the payment of the debt owed oil marketers by government. In a statement issued by the chairman, Senate committee on media and public affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi, the upper chamber said claims reportedly made by Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president were not true.

The Senate said: “The attention of the Senate has been drawn to a claim said to have been made by the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, during a meeting with stakeholders in the oil industry on the perennial fuel scarcity in the country to the effect that the payment of debts owed oil marketers was being delayed because the National Assembly has not approved request presented to the legislature for a loan meant for that purpose. “The Senate will want members of the public to know that no such request has been made to it specifically requesting for a loan meant for payment to oil marketers. The Senate is aware that subsidy on petrol had been cancelled by this administration, so we wonder which payment we are talking about now. “Senators have been inundated with calls from oil marketers who were present at the meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President on the issue and thus, we call on Mallam Kyari to either prove his claim or retract it.” “It should be noted that a similar claim was made by the Minister of Finance on the foreign loan at a time the Presidency had not forwarded the request. The letter requesting for the foreign loan was submitted long after she was confronted with the fact.”

Meanwhile, motorists in Katsina defied the severe cold condition to sleep in their vehicles overnight to get petrol to buy at filling stations. According to NAN, the long-suffering motorists have decided to sleep in fuel stations in order to purchase the scarce commodity. NAIJ.com gathers that the fuel scarcity is biting harder in Katsina, and this has compelled motorists to join long queues for fuel.