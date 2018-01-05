In reaffirming its commitment to encourage participation of local manufacturers in developing Nigeria’s military industrial complex, The Nigerian Army has gone into partnership with Nigeria first indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd based in Nnewi, Anambra State to conceptualize, design, modify and produce armoured fighting vehicles and other military hardware.

This was made known 2nd January 2018 during a meeting between the management of Innoson Vehicles led by the Chairman, Dr Innocent Chukwuma OFR and the leadership of the Nigerian Army led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai at the Army Headquarters, Abuja

Speaking during the meeting, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai congratulated Innoson Vehicles for giant strides it has recorded in the production of various brands of vehicles lately.

He said that the essence of the meeting was to further formalize the business relationship between the Nigerian Army and Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Company.

The Chief of Army Staff recalled with delight that the Nigerian Army being patriotic and in a bid to encourage local entrepreneurs asked Innoson Vehicles to supply 3 vehicles early last year which were found to be durable and performing very well as they were employed in combat and proved to be useful, comfortable and convenient in military operations.

Based on that the Nigerian Army acquired over 70 more variants of the Innoson vehicles which were deployed in the North East for Operation LAFIYA DOLE. He further stated that the Nigerian Army desires to deepen its cooperation by partnering with Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited to conceptualize, design, modify and produce military hardware’s.