Reno Omokri, former Presidential aide, on Friday revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari cannot arrest killer Fulani herdsmen.

Omokri, a former Personal Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan alleged that Buhari was the Grand Patron of Fulani herdsmen.

He also claimed that the President was the “godfather” of the mafia group called Fulani herdsmen killing Nigerians.

Omokri make these claim while faulting Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom for calling on the President to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

In a series of tweets via his twitter handle, the former presidential aide wrote: “I laugh when Gov Ortom says “I call on the FG to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore”.

“Why is Ortom talking like a child? Can a Mafia godfather arrest a mafioso to please a non mafioso? You are asking the Grand Patron to arrest the people who made him Grand Patron!

“When herdsmen killed people in Plateau last year, didn’t President Buhari order the arrest of the perpetrators? How many have been arrested? How many have been tried? None. Zero. So if you like celebrate his order that perpetrators of herdsmen killing in Benue should be arrested.”

He said rather than weep, Ortom should ask his Ekiti State counterparts, Ayodele Fayose how he tackled herdsmen in his state.

Omokri added, “Governor Ortom, instead of weeping, why not call to Fayose to ask him what he did to end herdsmen killings in Ekiti? Crying can’t solve anything. You even called for a 2nd term for Buhari. It didn’t stop his kinsmen from killing your people. Learn how to be a man from Fayose!”