The Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami has reportedly asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to stop the probe of the reinstatement of wanted former pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina by the Senate, The Cable reports.

It had been revealed that the reinstatement was ordered by the AGF Malami in a letter, dated September 18, 2017, written to the Ministry of Interior.

The Nigerian Senate has since ordered a probe into Maina’s reinstatement.

In the new report by The Cable, it has been revealed that Malami has asked the court to determine if the National Assembly can legitimately regulate the “employment, attendance at work, disengagement, reinstatement and or promotion of a civil servant.”

Malami is asking the Federal High Court, Abuja, to declare among other things: