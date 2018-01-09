The most dreaded and notorious militant leader in Omoku, Rivers State, known as Ejima Igwe Dibia also known as “Don Waney” has been killed, according to a report by DailyPost.

He was reportedly killed by a combined force of OSPAC (Onelga Security outfit) and other security agents in the state.

Waney’s death was also confirmed by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA, of the state, Osi Olisa.

Prior to his death, Waney was among the gang leaders who recently accepted the amnesty granted by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

But he has been repeatedly accused of returning to crime and been responsible for several criminal acts and killings in the Omoku neighbourhood.

Hon.(Barr.) Osi Olisa had few weeks ago, in a statement condemned the dastardly killing of two OSPAC personnel and a civilian in Okposi and Omoku respectively, describing it as “vicious and despicable.”

In the statement, he accused Don Waney and “forces” loyal to him of being behind the violent attack, and urged OSPAC and other security outfits to get to the bottom of the matter. Don Wanney

These attacks on the security outfit, led to a manhunt for him.

A gun battle between the security and his gang at about 8:45 pm on Sunday, resulting to his eventual death alongside three members of his gang.

Residents of Omoku have welcomed the news of his death with excitement as they trooped into the council secretariat where his dead body was kept.

He has been alleged to be responsible for the killing of several Rivers indigenes, amongst them were, one Chief Adube and his three children; the beheading of Franklyn Obi and the killing of his wife and son; the murder of several APC Members and the arson on the home of Hon Vincent Ogbuagu; as well as several others in and around Omoku in Ogba /Egbema/ Ndoni LGA of Rivers State.