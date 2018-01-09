In a clash that occurred between the Islamic Movement in Nigeria popularly known as Shiites with men of Nigerian Police in Kaduna on Sunday, January 7 has claimed the lives of two members of the Islamic group (Shiites) leaving many others injured.

The two members of Shiites were killed during a protest by the group against the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

According to The Punch, reports that three persons were injured and have been taken to a hospital for treatment. However, the police reported that only two people were wounded, adding that nobody was killed during the clash.

Ibrahim Musa, the Shiites’ spokesman, while speaking to the press said the protest was needful as El-Zakzaky’s health condition continue to become worse.

Musa said: “It has been confirmed that one person was killed and several others were injured by the police.”

He added that: “Free Zakzaky processions were carried out in major towns of northern Nigeria to press for the freedom of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky because of the news of his deteriorating state of health.”

“Protests had taken place in Kaduna, Kano and Bauchi among several other places yesterday (on Saturday) night.”

ASP Mukhtar Aliyu, the Kaduna police spokesman disclosed that the police dispersed the protesters because of the government ban on such protest in the state. Aliyu said there was a disagreement between the protesters and the police which saw two civilians and one policeman injured.

The ASP said several other people have been arrested and would soon be charged to court.