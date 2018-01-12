The Nigerian military has arrested alleged kidnap kingpin, Mr. Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo also known as Karowei, who allegedly masterminded the abduction and subsequent killing of one of the four British missionaries at Enekorogha community, Burutu council area of Delta State last year.

Karowei is also alleged to have led the gang responsible for the beheading and killing of a Nigerian Navy Captain in Toru-Ndoro community, Ekeremor council area of Bayelsa State.

He was said to have been arrested on Thursday.

However, Karowei and some of his criminal gang members died this morning during an exchange of gun fire with troops at Bolu Ndoro forest in Bayelsa State.

JTF Joint Media Campaign Coordinator, Maj. Ibrahim Abdullahi claimed that Karowei confessed to several criminal acts and led troops to his camp to recover the cache of arms and ammunition in his possession as well as to persuade other members of his gang to surrender.

“However in a twist of events, Karowei’s recalcitrant group laid an ambush and attacked Task Force troops in a gun battle at his camp deep in the forest.” “The superior firepower, resilience and gallantry of own troops countered this snap attack which resulted in the death of several of Karowei’s henchmen and the kingpin, Karowei who tried to flee to rejoin his cohorts.”

The Commander, Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman deeply appreciated the support of the locals within communities in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State and Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State in finally uprooting the notorious criminal, who in conjunction with his gang has constituted serious security menace around the general area.

The kidnap kingpin, who had been declared wanted, was alleged to be the brain behind the killing of Ian Squire, 57, seized by the militant gang during the October 13 abduction of the Christian missionaries.

Military sources told our correspondent that the wanted militant had voluntarily surrendered himself to the military at Ogbogbagbene community in Burutu council area of the state.