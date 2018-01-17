Hosea Ibi, the lawmaker representing Takum I in the Taraba state House of Assembly, who was kidnapped in 2017, appears to have been murdered by his captors. His body was dumped in a dirt ditch on the side of the road in Takum local government, on Monday, January 15m The lawmaker was kidnapped on Saturday, December 30, 2017, in his hometown, Takum, by gunmen that are yet to be identified.

The kidnappers of the lawmaker allegedly demanded N75 million for his release.

A family source who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent, that the kidnappers had contacted a family friend who is also a lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, with the ransom demand. However, the source refused to disclose the name of the family friend and whether the family would pay the ransom to secure the release of Ibi. Speaking on the ransom, the police public relations officer, ASP David Misal, said the Taraba state police command was not aware of the demand by the kidnappers. He urged the family not to pay any ransom to the kidnappers, saying that the police was doing everything possible to ensure the free and safe release of the lawmaker.