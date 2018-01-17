The State Security Service (SSS) on Monday moved to arrest a clergyman after instructing his church members to vote out President Muhammad Buhari for “failing” Nigerians. Premium Times reports that the attempt by SSS to arrest Isa El-Buba, founder of EBOMI ministries, was foiled by the officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Newsday gathered that effort of the CAN officials, led by its north central chairman, Yakubu Pam, almost degenerated into a clash between the SSS operatives and local youth in Jos. Pam said that CAN had intervened and restored peace but did not disclose why the SSS attempted to arrest El-Buba. He said the director general of SSS in Abuja told him to interact with El-Buba and report back to him.

However, a close source to the pastor said the SSS was after El-Buba following his comments on the recent killings in Benue state. El-Buba reportedly blamed President Buhari for the Benue killings and called on his church members to not to vote for the president in 2019.



Isa El-Buba who shared photos from his church premises on the night of his attempted arrest tweeted that; “THIS IS TO ALERT YOU ALL THAT MR. PRESIDENT HAS SENT THE DSS TO ARREST PROPHET ISA EL-BUBA AFTER THE TIME WITH JESUS MEETING AT ABOUT 7PM. “THEY HAVE BEEN AROUND SINCE THEN, THE PICTURE YOU SEE WITH THE WHITE HILUX AND MORE THAN THREE MEN INSIDE AWAITING HIS ARREST, BUT NOTHING HAS HAPPENED YET AS GOD IS IN CONTROL. “PLZ PASS IT ON ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

In another post, the Pastor updated his followers on his DSS invitation and and arrest and wrote; “THE SITUATION HERE AT THE HEADQUARTERS IS CALMING DOWN. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS.”