Over 300 residents of the Isiadu community, Ameke Ibeku in Umuahia North of Abia state have fled their homes after gunmen suspected to be herdsmen invaded the community in the early hours of Monday, January 15. Daily Trust reports that the village head of Isiadu, Chief Ochionye Chilaka, said the residents fled into nearby bushes when the herdsmen started shooting into the air. The herdsmen reportedly arrived from Urbani Ibeku in Umuahia North, a village located at the northern end of Abia state. Chilaka said: “I got a call from my relative that herdsmen had invaded the community with their cows, destroying crops and setting our farms on fire. As the village head, I sent a delegation to plead with the herdsmen to leave our farm. They left and later returned with about 15 more of them with AK47 riffles.”

Security operatives have already taken over the village in a bid to secure the lives and properties of the residents.

The commissioner for information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, after visiting the community said the conflict and resolution committee set up by the state government had moved into action to ensure adequate compensation was paid to affected farmers. Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris, has met with the governors of Benue and Nasarawa as well as traditional rulers and stakeholders in both states in a bid to find a lasting solution to the crisis between herdsmen and natives.