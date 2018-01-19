Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has reportedly thrown his weight behind the call for restructuring of the nation. According to Daily Independent, this development came after leaders of the Ohaneze, Afenifere, Niger Delta and the Middle Belt vowed to support the state when the need arises.

The leaders made this promise after they unanimously declared their support for the anti-grazing law. They also commiserated with Benue state over the tragic killings that occurred in the state on January 1. According to Daily Independent, Benue state is considering withdrawing from the Northern Governors Forum due to the recent attacks.

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately arrest the Miyetti Allah Kautal for their alleged role in killings which occurred in Benue state. Ortom made the call on Monday, January 15, when speaking with journalists after leaders from Benue state met with the president behind closed doors in Abuja. The governor demanded that the Miyetti Allah Kautal be arrested because they are not above the law.

He alleged that the group made inciting statements against Benue people and carried out their threats. Ortom said.: “But beyond that we made strong appeal to Mr. President to arrest those people that perpetrated this act, the Miyetti Allah Kautal, because they are not above the law. They made inciting statements against our people and they came and perpetrated this act. “And until this time I speak to you, they are still issuing out threats and it is not about just anti-grazing law, it is occupation because the manner with which they come and attack the man and take over the land it is something. I am not willing to join issues with anyone. We are law abiding citizens, we are not going to let our people go out of control.”