The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Wednesday unveiled food drink giants, Coca-Cola, as the official soft drink sponsor of the Super Eagles and other national football teams at an official signing ceremony of a partnership agreement at Eko Hotel & Suits, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Giving an insight into the details of the sponsorship, the NFF said Coca-Cola is committing four million dollars in a four-year deal with an option of renewal. As part of the deal the bottling company would also support youth development in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Managing Director of Nigeria Bottling Company, Georgios Polymenakos expressed his delight at the partnership, while also hailed the Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rorh on his new contract extension.

“It is with great delight to announce Coca-Cola as the official sponsor of the Super Eagles and other national teams. We wish the team and its coach, Gernot Rorh well in all the international friendlies and the World Cup,” Polymenakos said.

In his address, Head of Strategic Marketing (Sparkling) at Coca-Cola’s West Africa Business Unit, Cletus Onyebuoha, said Coca-Cola is proud to partner with NFF as a sponsor of Nigeria national teams.

“This sponsorship of the Nigeria National Teams is a further demonstration of Coca-Cola’s commitment to football in Nigeria at all levels and our support for communities where we operate. Everyone knows that Coca-Cola is the Official Global Partner of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.”

Reacting to the partnership with Coca-Cola, NFF President, Amaju Pinnick said the federation is delighted to be associated with a super brand like Coca-Cola.

“A lot of good is happening to Nigerian football all round and I want to commend members of the NFF Executive Committee and Management for the giant strides.

It is heart-warming that Coca-Cola has chosen to come into sponsorship of the Nigeria national teams at a time that we are all committed to the mission of achieving the best ever outing by an African country at the FIFA World Cup finals, and to take the other teams to the next level while building a sustainable football culture for the country.”

Representative of the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Olusade Adesola, commended Coca-Cola for the move and appealed to other corporate bodies in the country to emulate the soft drink giants.

“I am elated that a global brand like Coca-Cola has found Nigerian football worthy to partner with. This decision certainly underscores the growth of the Nigeria game, and support such as Coca-Cola’s will enable the sports sector to maintain its upward trajectory for the good of the Nigerian youth and the Nigerian nation.”