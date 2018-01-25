Sacked Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal was detained on Wednesday, January 24 by the EFCC. It was reported that the detention of Babachir was over an alleged N223 million fraud.

Lawal reported at the EFCC office in the morning before he was detained by the anti-graft commission.

Mr. Samin Amaddin who is the spokesperson of the EFCC confirmed the arrest. Lawal was accused of alleged corruption and mismanaging funds meant for the internally displaced persons. The president also appointed Boss Mustapha as the new SGF.

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri, former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan reacted to the arrest, stating that the arrest was a ploy by Buhari’s government to distract Nigerians from the truth in Obasanjo’s letter, listing APC failures.

The stark critic of Buhari’s administration on his twitter page wrote “The EFCC has detained Babachir Lawal, immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation. This is so knee jerk predictable!

“I predicted yesterday that going by their antecedents, the Buhari admininistration will take a dramatic decision to try to distract from Obasanjo’s letter.”