The House of Representatives on Tuesday, January 23, amended the electoral act to change the order of 2019 general elections. This is coming up barely a month after the Independent National Electoral Commission released the timetable for the 2019 general elections.

The amendment was effected Tuesday, January 23, at the committee of the whole while considering the report of the House committee on electoral matters on the proposed amendment to the electoral act 2010.

With the latest amendment, the National Assembly election is to hold first, followed by gubernatorial and state assembly with the presidential election billed to be conducted last.

It was learnt that the election sequence before now is in such a way that the presidential and National Assembly elections come first on the same day, while that of governors and state assemblies come last.

INEC chairman Yakubu declared in Abuja that the dates for National Assembly and Presidential elections remain Feb. 16, 2019; while governorship and State House of Assembly elections, will hold on March 2, 2019.

Yakubu said that the conduct of party primaries including resolution of disputes arising from primaries for national and state elections has been slated for between Aug. 18 and 2018 to Oct. 7, 2018.

He added that the conduct of parties primaries for the FCT Area Council election has also be scheduled for between Sept. 4 and Oct. 27.

Yakubu said that political campaigns by political parties for Presidential Election and NASS elections would commence on Nov. 18 and end on Jan. 14, 2019; while that of governorship and State Houses of Assembly would start on Dec. 1 and end on Feb. 28, 2019.