The special adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on commerce, Deji Tinubu, is reported to have slumped and died while playing a football game in Lagos state.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, January 25, during a novelty match in the Epe area of Lagos state.

Tinubu was said to have slumped on the field and was confirmed dead at a hospital in Epe.

The aide, who was the former chairman of Lagos state Sports Commission, with Lagos state Executive members and other top government functionaries were in Epe for a retreat when the incident occurred.

