President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, January 26, signed eight bills recently passed by the National Assembly into law at a signing ceremony held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Among the bills signed into law is the the Legislative Houses (Power and Privileges), Act 2018, Punch report.

The act, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the president on National Assembly matters, Senate, Ita Enang, will grant the Legislative Houses in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly immunity from litigation for actions taken in plenary or committee proceedings of the House or committee.

Enang also added that the Act would strengthen the power of the legislators to carry out their legislative functions without fear of sanction.

Enang who made this known while addressing State Correspondents also said other bills signed include:

1. The National Senior Citizens Center Act, 2018,

2. Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Spain (Domestication and Enforcement ) Act, 2018.

3. Rail Loan (International Bank) (Repeal) Act, 2018

4. Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2018

5 Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration Act, 2018

6. Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (Establishment), Act, 2018