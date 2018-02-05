Less than two weeks after former president Olusegun Obasanjo wrote an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him not to seek reelection in 2019, a former military president has likewise released a communique through his media aid, media aide Prince Kassim Afegbua.

Ibrahim Babangida who overthrew Buhari in 1985 and ruled till 1993, urged the president to complete his first term and allow a new generation of leaders to take control of the nation’s affairs in 2019.

Babangida gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, February 4. The former president asked Nigerians to co-operate with the president until his tenure ends but vote for a new generation of leaders in 2019.

1. Enough of this analogue system

In 2019 and beyond, we should come to a national consensus that we need new breed leadership with requisite capacity to manage our diversities and jump-start a process of launching the country on the super highway of technology-driven leadership in line with the dynamics of modern governance. It is short of saying enough of this analogue system. Let’s give way for digital leadership orientation with all the trappings of consultative, constructive, communicative, interactive and utility-driven approach where everyone has a role to play in the process of enthroning accountability and transparency in governance.

2. Boko Haram challenge remains unabated

I am alarmed by the amount of blood-letting across the land. Nigeria is now being described as a land where blood flows like river, where tears have refused to dry up. Almost on a daily basis, we are both mourning and grieving, and often times left helpless by the sophistication of crimes. The Boko Haram challenge has remained unabated even though there has been commendable effort by government to maximally downgrade them. I will professionally advise that the battle be taken to the inner fortress of Sambisa Forest rather than responding to the insurgents’ ambushes from time to time.

3. Nigerians should cooperate with President Buhari till his tenure expires in 2019

In the fullness of our present realities, we need to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari to complete his term of office on May 29th, 2019 and collectively prepare the way for new generation leaders to assume the mantle of leadership of the country.

4. There comes a time one needs to step down

I do not intend to deny President Buhari his inalienable right to vote and be voted for, but there comes a time in the life of a nation, when personal ambition should not override national interest. This is the time for us to reinvent the will and tap into the resourcefulness of the younger generation, stimulate their entrepreneurial initiatives and provoke a conduce environment to grow national economy both at the micro and macro levels.

5. Vote out Buhari and enthrone younger blood

I have not written an open letter to the President, I have just shared my thoughts with fellow compatriots on the need to enthrone younger blood into the mainstream of our political leadership starting from 2019.

6. On corruption

Modern leadership is not just about “fighting” corruption, it is about plugging the leakages and building systems that will militate against corruption.

7. On herdsmen crisis

The unchecked activities of the herdsmen have continued to raise doubt on the capacity of this government to handle with dispatch, security concerns that continue to threaten our dear nation; suic*de bombings, kidnappings, armed banditry, ethnic clashes and other divisive tendencies. We need to bring different actors to the roundtable.

8. Where is the ‘change’?

When the ruling party campaigned with the change mantra, I had thought they would device new methods, provoke new initiatives and proffer new ways to addressing some of our developmental problems. By now, in line with her manifesto, one would have thought that the APC will give fillip to the idea of devolution of powers and tinker with processes that would strengthen and reform the various sectors of the economy.

We are still experiencing huge infrastructural deficit across the country and one had thought the APC-led federal government would behave differently from their counterparts in previous administrations. I am hesitant to ask; where is the promised change?

9. The way forward

The search for that new breed leadership must start now as we prepare for 2019 election.

The next election in 2019 therefore presents us a unique opportunity to reinvent the will and provoke fresh leadership that would immediately begin the process of healing the wounds in the land and ensuring that the wishes and aspirations of the people are realized in building and sustaining national cohesion and consensus.