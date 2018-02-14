A set of conjoined twins have been successfully separated by Doctors on the Move Africa at an ongoing free medical outreach in Bauchi.

The separation of the conjoined twins, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the Speaker on Media, Iliya Habila, who shared the photos on Facebook, was successfully conducted on Monday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi by a team of doctors.

He said the medical outreach was sponsored by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barrister Yakubu Dogara.

Habila said: “Conjoined twins have been successfully separated by Doctors on the Move Africa in the ongoing free medical treatment sponsored by the Rt. Honourable Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.”

The free medical outreach, which began on Monday, is expected to last for one week and is for all residents of Bauchi State.

During the period, outpatient consultations and medical check-up with drugs, ultrasound scan, reading glasses and cataract operations will be carried out, it was learnt.

Others are laboratory tests for diseases such as diabetes, hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, public health education on malaria, hygiene, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and Lassa fever, free general and gynaecological surgeries.