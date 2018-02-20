The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has pulled out of the national body.

The branch has consequently formed a new union.

The decision to pull out of ASUU national by OAU branch was taken at a congress held on February 12, when it rejected the resolutions of ASUU’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on the face-off between it and the parent body over an internal crisis.

The union in a statement further hinged its decision on what it termed the, “unilateral removal of the elected treasurer by ASUU national president and the alleged transfer of N11 million from OAU branch account to ASUU national account.”

The congress noted that the removal of the duly elected treasurer and transfer of N11 million prompted majority of members to request that their check off dues usually remitted to ASUU national be stopped.

The OAU branch also cited the decision of ASUU NEC to accept the suspended result of the vice chancellor election and the rejection of the caretaker committee to run the affairs of the union after the presiding officers abandoned the congress midstream on Thursday, October 20, 2016, as reasons for pulling out.