President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Council of State meeting.

A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Presidency says the meeting is holding at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The tweet reads, “President @MBuhari is presiding over a Meeting of the National Council of State, ongoing at the State House. #AsoVillaToday”

Those expected to be at the meeting scheduled for the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa are former presidents Shehu Shagari; Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

Others are, former military Heads of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.); Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.); Gen . Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.); as well as the former Chairman of the defunct Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will also attend the meeting alongside the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

All living former Chief Justices of Nigeria; all the 36 state governors and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, are all members of the council.

The incessant killings and destruction of properties across the country by suspected herdsmen, as well as the activities of Boko Haram terrorists may form part of discussions at the meeting.