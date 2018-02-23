President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he was sorry that the attack which led to the abduction of pupils from the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, happened.

He described the incident as “national disaster.”

Buhari stated this in a release made available to journalists by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The President said he shared the pains of the parents whose children and wards were abducted and would spare no efforts in ensuring that the pupils were rescued.

He said;

I want the families of the girls yet unaccounted for at the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi to know that no effort will be spared to ensure that all of them are returned safely, and the attackers arrested and made to face justice. The entire country stands as one with the families, and with the government and people of Yobe State. This is a national disaster. We are sorry that it happened; we share your pain. Let me assure that our gallant armed forces will locate and safely return all the missing girls. The military has since been deployed in response, and we are now sending more troops and surveillance aircraft to keep an eye on all movements in the entire territory on a 24-hour basis.

Residents of Dapchi, the Yobe community attacked on Monday, said the Boko Haram gunmen that invaded their community had no other mission than to abduct the female students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi.

The grieving parents, relatives and residents of Dapchi, a dusty agrarian community, informed our correspondent that the gunmen that invaded their community were strangers who had to force some of the residents to show them way around the town.

Hours after it released a statement that some of the girls had been freed, the Yobe State government recanted on Thursday and said none has been rescued. The actual number of missing girls is also yet to be ascertained. While the police said 30 were missing as at Wednesday evening, the state government said over 50 were missing.

On Thursday, the information minister, Lai Mohammed, said the government was yet to ascertain the actual number of missing girls.

The deliberate target of the schoolgirls by the terrorists may be an indication that they hope to profit from it especially by demanding ransom.

The sect has released scores of kidnapped people, mostly females to the Nigerian government after negotiations. These include scores of schoolgirls who were kidnapped from Chibok in Borno State in 2014.