Troops deployed to Taraba State on the Cat Race operation by the Nigerian Army, while on patrol at Gidan Kiya village, Ibbi local government area of Taraba state, on Friday 23rd February 2018 recovered locally made pistol with one live cartridge from a herdsman arrested in the village.

The troops also acting on a distress call immediately intervened in a violent clash between the hunters and herdsmen in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Similarly, troops on patrol on 22nd February 2018 deployed at Ayilamo village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State while on patrol at Chegba village arrested a herdsman with a locally made bullet proof vest and a cutlass. The herdsman has been handed over to the police for further action.

The public especially the residents of the areas where Exercise Ayem Akpatuma is taking place are advised to continue to cooperate with the troops by providing useful information and to report any suspected movement by individual or group to the military or law enforcement agencies in their area.

Meanwhile, a socio-cultural Tiv group in Benue, Mzough U Tiv, raised concern over fliers reportedly distributed by the Nigerian army deployed to address farmers-herdsmen clashes.

The Army launched Operation Cat Race to address the problem in the state but according to The Punch, residents are apprehensive. The leaflets were circulated shortly after the chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, visited Benue to launch the operation.