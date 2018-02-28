Following the attack on four villagers by herdsmen at Akaeze in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the governor of the state has reacted. a farmer at Akaeze was attacked with machete, three herdsmen sustained head injuries.

The farmer is now receiving treatment at the Emergency Ward of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FETHA) while the injured herdsmen were receiving treatment at a hospital in Awugu, Enugu State.

People of the community have fled for fear of attack. It was learnt that herdsmen from Mpu, Enugu State invaded farmlands at Akaeze and destroyed farm crops which angered one of the farmers. The farmer, who has machete cuts all over his body, was unconscious.

Reacting to the attack, Governor Dave Umahi Umahi has banned grazing in entire Ivo Local

Government Area until investigation into the matter was concluded.

Umahi, who summoned emergency security meeting with security chiefs in the state, leaders of herdsmen, local government chairman and stakeholders of Ivo Local Government Area, set up a 10-man committee to investigate the attack.